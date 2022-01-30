Video
Cold wave numbs country

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Northern region of the country has been hit hard by plummeting mercury and heavy fog for the last few days. This photo taken from Fulbari in Dinajpur on Saturday morning shows dense fog has reduce visibility drastically. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Northern region of the country has been hit hard by plummeting mercury and heavy fog for the last few days. This photo taken from Fulbari in Dinajpur on Saturday morning shows dense fog has reduce visibility drastically. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Normal life was affected as several parts of Bangladesh reeled under cold wave-like conditions on Saturday.
The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat in Kurigram district and Tetulia in Panchagarh district, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.
Dhaka's minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees, it said
"The mild to moderate cold wave is likely to continue for 2-3 days more in some parts of the country," said a meteorologist at BMD.
According to the regular bulletin, "Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Gopalgonj, Tangail, Kishoregonj, Feni, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga and Barishal and it may
continue."
Weather may remain dry over the country. On the other hand, moderate to thick fog may occur over northwestern parts and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country during midnight to Sunday morning, according to the bulletin.
Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the
country.
UNB Kurigram Corres-pondent reports: "The
temperature may dip further in the district in the next couple of days," said sources at the Kurigram Weather Observatory Centre.
 People belonging to the economically weaker section, especially the daily wagers, are the worst sufferers. Many of them have no proper warm clothes to wear.     -UNB


