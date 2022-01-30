Video
‘Fertiliser import price hike to force govt pay more subsidy’

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Staff Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said that though the government has reduced the price of fertilizer four times after resuming in the power, it will have to pay at least Tk 28,000 crore as subsidy in fertilizer in this fiscal year of 2021-22 due to import price hike of the product.
"The government has
already paid subsidy of Tk 19,000crore in last seven months of this FY. It would need more Tk 9,000crore during the next five months of the FY. Every year, Bangladesh needs to pay subsidy of Tk 8,000 to 9,000crore. This year, Bangladesh will have to pay additional Tk 19,000 as subsidy for fertilizers due to price hike in abroad," he said while addressing a function of Debate for Democracy, organized at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) auditorium.
The Debate for Democracy, a voluntary body to promote debate among the students, organized the debate competition among the students of Dhaka International University (DIU) and BRAC University.
Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron chaired the event.
While addressing the event, Kiron placed 10 points recommendations to ensure safe food and emphasized on enforcement of existing laws and creating public awareness to ensure food safety for the country's people.
Dr. Razzaque said that the government is in big trouble to pay huge amount subsidy in this sector. If it pays the entire amount of subsidy in a fiscal year, other development activities would get stagnant.
"But, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed not to increase hike the price of fertilizer despite burden of a huge subsidy considering the condition of the country's farmer," he added.
Urging the farmers to ensure good practice of farming, he said that the farmers have already started good practice of farming. If the practice is continued with the support of the government, it would be possible to ensure safe food for the people within next three to four years.
He also mentioned the government's initiative to establish the international standard testing laboratory and packing house at Purbachal in Dhaka.


