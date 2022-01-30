Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Staff Correspondent

According to a poll, 101 students of various public and private institutions around the country committed suicide in the time period of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.
Furthermore, public university students had the greatest rate of suicide at 62.39 per cent, with 62 taking their own lives last year.
The survey results were released during a virtual press conference on Saturday morning by the student-run social organization Aanchal Foundation, which focuses on raising mental health awareness and equipping students with skills and efficiency.
As per the findings, the lowest number of suicide was among students of engineering universities where four killed themselves - amounting for 3.96 per cent of the total victims.
Besides, at least 23 private university students committed suicide last year - resulting in a suicide rate of 22.77 per cent.
Meanwhile, in the country's medical colleges and universities, the figure was 12 - accounting for 11.88 per cent of all the deaths.
Highest nine students of Dhaka University (DU) committed suicide in 2021 while the number was six in Jagannath University (JnU), five in Shahjalal University of Science and
Technology (SUST), four in Rajshahi University (RU) and three in Daffodil International University (DIU).
According to the study findings, suicidal tendencies are high among university students aged between 22 and 25 with a suicide rate of 59.41 per cent.
While the figure was 26.73 per cent among those aged 18-21, 9.90 per cent for 26-29, and 3.96 per cent among students aged above 29.
The rate of suicidal tendencies among female students was lower as 65 of the 101 victims were male students.
When the questions comes to the reasons and factors that lead to suicide, 24.75 per cent of students committed because of relationship issues, 19.80 per cent because of family disputes, 15.84 per cent to relieve mental stress, 4.95 per cent because of financial crisis, 10.89 per cent because of study-related issues, and 1.98 per cent because of drug addiction.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
White House alarmism over Russia strains Ukraine-US partnership
UN rights chief says response to Myanmar crisis 'ineffectual'
Climate activists demand stop to coal plant in Moheshkhali
Biden to send troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine diplomacy push
Cold wave numbs country
Ilias Kanchan new president of film artistes' body
‘Fertiliser import price hike to force govt pay more subsidy’
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study


Latest News
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft