101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study

According to a poll, 101 students of various public and private institutions around the country committed suicide in the time period of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Furthermore, public university students had the greatest rate of suicide at 62.39 per cent, with 62 taking their own lives last year.

The survey results were released during a virtual press conference on Saturday morning by the student-run social organization Aanchal Foundation, which focuses on raising mental health awareness and equipping students with skills and efficiency.

As per the findings, the lowest number of suicide was among students of engineering universities where four killed themselves - amounting for 3.96 per cent of the total victims.

Besides, at least 23 private university students committed suicide last year - resulting in a suicide rate of 22.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the country's medical colleges and universities, the figure was 12 - accounting for 11.88 per cent of all the deaths.

Highest nine students of Dhaka University (DU) committed suicide in 2021 while the number was six in Jagannath University (JnU), five in Shahjalal University of Science and

Technology (SUST), four in Rajshahi University (RU) and three in Daffodil International University (DIU).

According to the study findings, suicidal tendencies are high among university students aged between 22 and 25 with a suicide rate of 59.41 per cent.

While the figure was 26.73 per cent among those aged 18-21, 9.90 per cent for 26-29, and 3.96 per cent among students aged above 29.

The rate of suicidal tendencies among female students was lower as 65 of the 101 victims were male students.

When the questions comes to the reasons and factors that lead to suicide, 24.75 per cent of students committed because of relationship issues, 19.80 per cent because of family disputes, 15.84 per cent to relieve mental stress, 4.95 per cent because of financial crisis, 10.89 per cent because of study-related issues, and 1.98 per cent because of drug addiction.







