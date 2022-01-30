Road accidents claim 10 more lives

At least ten people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Manikganj, Gazipur, Faridpur, Sirajganj and Jamalpur.

Our Manikganj Correspondent reports three persons were killed when a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Manikganj's Shibalaya upazila on Saturday. The accident occurred at noon.

The deceased were the auto-rickshaw driver Jahidul Islam, 35, passengers Abdur Razzak, 35, and Abdur Rahman, 34. All of them were residents of Hapania village under Balla union of Harirampur upazila.

Abdur Razzak and Abdur Rahman were onion traders. They were returning home after selling their produce.

Borongail Highway Police In-Charge Riyad Mahmud said a Paturia-bound bus of Comfort Line Paribahan hit the auto-rickshaw at Borongail Bus Stand.

Jahidul and Abdur Rahman died at the scene while Abdur Razzak on way to Dhaka.

Our Gazipur Correspondent writes two motorcycle riders were killed after they lost control over their vehicle in Gazipur. The accident took place at noon on Saturday in the Bimile Bridge area of Konabari on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Qadir, 32, son of late Abdul Gani Mia of

Jamud village under Purbadhala upazila of Netrokona and Kajal Mia, 38, son of late Shah Newaz Khan of the same village. They lived in Bilbhadra Khan Colony at Ashulia in Savar.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Konabari Police Station SI Shakhawat Imtiaz said Qadir and Kajal were speeding from Ashulia to Chandna Crossroads in Gazipur on a motorcycle. On the way, the driver lost control at the Bimile Bridge at Konabari on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

At that time, two riders fell from their motorcycle on the highway and died on the spot. Police recovered the bodies from the spot and sent them to the morgue of Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital.

Our Faridpur Correspondent adds two friends travelling on a bike were killed in a collision with a speeding truck on the busy Faridpur-Barishal Highway in the district's Bhanga upazila on Friday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 45, an officer of the Department of Social Services and son of Yunus Mia, and Wahiduzzaman, 40, son of Abdur Rashid of Noapara in the upazila.

The accident occurred around 9:15pm when the truck carrying goods crashed into the bike, leaving Anwar dead on the spot and Wahiduzzaman injured, said Omar Faruk, Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Highway Police.

The injured was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a little later, he said. A probe has been ordered into the accident, the OC added.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent reported two people, including a female NGO worker, were killed in a separate road accident at Salanga in Sirajganj.

The deceased were identified as Mahmuda Akhter Mishu, 25, daughter of Mojibur Rahman of Garishapara village in Gurudaspur upazila of Natore district and Maqbul Hossain, 50, son of late Abul Hossain of Dhamainagar village in Raiganj upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway Police OC Lutfar Rahman said Mahmuda Akhter Mishu was killed on the spot when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the Hatikumrul-Bogura Highway in Dattakusha area on Saturday morning.

On the other hand, a truck lost control and rammed a tree in Naimuri Ruapara on the Hatikumrul-Natore Highway and seriously injured a person named Maqbool Hossain. He was rushed to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Our Jamalpur Correspondent added the newly-elected UP member Amjad Hossain, 53, died in a road accident at Sarishabari in Jamalpur. The accident took place on the Jamalpur-Madhupur-Dhaka Highway in Digpait area of Jamalpur Sadar upazila around 10:00am on Saturday.

He was the newly elected UP member of Ward 8 of the upazila. He is the son of late Hatem Ali of Raghunathpur village in Mahadan union.

According to local sources, Amjad Hossain was going to Dhanbari in Tangail on a motorcycle from home in the morning. When he reached Digpait area, he was hit by a passenger bus coming from the opposite direction. After he was seriously injured, the locals sent him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Where doctors on duty declared him dead.





