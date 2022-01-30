Covid: 21 deaths, 10,378 new cases in 24 hours



The rush of city dwellers to hospitals has increased considerably for getting vaccinated due to Covid-19 scare in the country. This photo was taken from Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 1,109 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,562,369 and overall recovery rate 88.18 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 31.10 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.27 per cent and the death rate at 1.60 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 33,373 samples.

The Dhaka division reported the highest number of 12 casualties followed by two each in

Chattogram, Khulna and Rangpur and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 352 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.









The country recorded 21 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands 28,329. Some 10,378 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,731,149.Besides, 1,109 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,562,369 and overall recovery rate 88.18 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged positivity rate of 31.10 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.27 per cent and the death rate at 1.60 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 33,373 samples.The Dhaka division reported the highest number of 12 casualties followed by two each inChattogram, Khulna and Rangpur and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 352 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.