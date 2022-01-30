Video
Another zebra dies at Gazipur Safari Park

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

Another zebra died on Saturday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Sreepur, Gazipur district, raising the death toll to 10 within a month.
"This took the total number of dead zebras in the park to 10 within a month. Besides, another Zebra fell sick,"  said Md Zahidul Kabir, project director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park.
Nine of the 22 zebras in the park  died between January 2 to 24 , said officials on Tuesday.
On Saturday noon, the members of the medical board formed earlier to provide immediate treatment to prevent deaths of the zebras and examine their cause of sickness held an emergency meeting in the park.
The Forest Department authority will take necessary steps in this regard following the suggestions of the medical board.
The members of the medical board are Dr ABM Shahidullah, former curator of National Zoo, Professor Dr Rafiqul Alam, and Professor Dr Abu Hadi Md Nur Ali Khan from of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, Hatem Sazzad Md Julkarnine, veterinary doctor of the safari park.    -UNB



