Mahbubul Alam Hanif along with other reporters mourns at the death of Habibur Rahman, the senior reporter of the Bengali daily Somoyer Alo and former organising secretary of DRU at DRU building in the capital on Saturday. Habib, 40, died after allegedly being run over by a speeding vehicle in the Begunbari area of Dhaka's Hatirjheel on Wednesday. photo: observer