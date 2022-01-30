Video
Sunday, 30 January, 2022
Editorial

C-19 takes toll on small footwear industry

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022

It is unfortunate to know that, there are about 5,000 small and medium shoe factories in Old Dhaka but at least half of them are now close--According to the Dhaka Small Footwear Industry Owners' Association.

A large number of small footwear owners shut down the factory in late 2020. Unquestionably, the C-19 induced pandemic has incurred a serious blow to this industry.

However, Biharis started making shoes in the Dakshin Maishandi area of Old Dhaka after the partition of India in 1947. After local artisans learned the work from them, the business was spread to various areas of the old Dhaka. After the Biharis left the country following the independence of Bangladesh, Bangladeshi workers kept these factories running and became the owners of them.

In the past, the owners used to buy some raw materials on credit and also were selling products to various retailers on credit.

Unfortunately, the raw material suppliers stopped sales on account of pandemic, while the owners could not recover dues from buyers--as many of them have left the business without making the repayment. As a result, a huge amount of money has been stuck in the market. Consequently, these factory owners bear the brunt.

Factory owners and artisans claim the handmade footwear produced in these factories are better than foreign products in quality. A large portion of the products produced in these factories are sold to reputed companies--such as Bata, Apex, Bay, Jennys--and large footwear shops all over the country.

According to report, about 2-3 lakh people were employed in this footwear cluster in Old Dhaka, but around half of them have lost their jobs and shifted to other professions during the past two years of the pandemic.
Reportedly, some 5-10% of the raw materials used in this cluster of shoe industry is leather sourced from domestic sources. The rest of the raw materials are imported from abroad, principally China. According to industry insiders, prices of raw materials imported from China have almost doubled during the pandemic.

The import tariff on Chinese raw materials has increased to as high as 92%, which was 30-40% before 2013. On the contrary, Indian traders can import the same product from China paying 45% tax.

Again, readymade shoes imported from China are subject to only 42% import duty. Under these circumstances, the government should reduce taxes on raw material imports and increase tariffs on foreign shoe imports to stabilise the domestic market and keep local entrepreneurs afloat.

If the government offer financial assistance, technical training, easy-term and low-cost bank loans, install modern machinery, this industry will revive within short period of time.



