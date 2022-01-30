Road accident on Ctg-Coxbazar Highway

Dear Sir

Chattogram- cox bazar highway is the second risky road in Bangaldesh. Often there are many road accidents occurred on this highway. Some are small and some are more tragic. Many people died and injured from road accident on this highway.



Patiya, Chandanaish, Satkania Lohagara and Chokoria are the most vulnerable areas to road accident. Reckless driving, risky overtaking, fault in road design, unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers, passengers and pedestrians' unawareness, use of mobile phones or headphone while driving vehicles, drunk driving, occupied footpath etc have made this highway more dangerous.



So the government should monitor this problem more sincerely and take urgent steps to prevent the frequency of road accident on this highway.



Mohammad Abu Hanif

Chandanaish