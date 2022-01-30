James Webb Space Telescope: 21st century universe

James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful man-made telescope. Telescope was first invented four hundred years ago. In 1608, Dutch scientist Hans Lipperhey, also known as Johann Lippershey, discovered the first telescope. Galileo improved John's telescope in 1609. Some say James Webb telescope as JWST in a concise way. Installing the James Webb telescope into space started on 25th December last year. Earlier in 1990, the Hubble Telescope, built by the NASA and European Space Agency, was less powerful than the James Webb telescope.



The Hubble telescope, built in a seven-foot ten-inch mirror named by American scientist and astronomer Hubble thirty years ago, although it is still sending data. A more substantial mirror than Hubble, the James Telescope was built with the advantage mirror.



James Webb Telescope is a kind of space telescope. Lehman Spitzer gave the first current space telescope concept in 1946. However, the idea of a space telescope came first to scientists in 1923. The first space telescope was Orbiting Astronomical Observatory 2 or OAO-2. That was sent to space in 1968. The United States made it. The James Webb Space Telescope name has been taken to commemorate NASA's director from 1961 to 1968 James Webb. He died in 1992.



James Webb telescope's original mirror was divided into 18 hexagonal segments of 21 feet 4 inches. Mirror made of gold-plated beryllium material. The Hubble Telescope was 7 feet 10 inches long mirror. James Telescope can collect six times more light than the Hubble Telescopes. If a telescope is installed on earth, space is seen better by putting the telescopes in because there are many cosmic barriers like the electromagnetic radiation of space and hard to reach the world.



It was carrying it to space by Ariane VA256 rocket. Ariane is a particular rocket made by NASA, which contains two projectiles and works to space launch through two stages. Lunching was done at the Kourou Spaceport in French Guiana. Three countries make the James Webb telescope. US NASA, ESA of the European Union, and Canada's CSA with financing and scientists' initiatives.



It took the help of 10 thousand scientists and technicians from 258 companies from 14 countries in 20 years to build this. The telescope cost 10 billion dollars in total, although the budget initially was only 500 million dollars. The expenditure increases twenty times during this time. Its original work started in 1996, ended in 2016.



The James Webb telescope is a kind of Korsch telescope. There are two mirrors in it. The primary mirror is large, with a small secondary mirror; Dietrich Korsch first created a telescope in 1972. This further improved the infrared resolution of the former Hubble telescope.



James Webb Telescope's main mission period is ten years. While scientists are hoping that it will be possible to keep it practical for longer if everything goes well--the main control centre of the telescope in Maryland. Ten days from the dispatch date, the second mirror was opened, and two days after the original mirror open was completed. It can withstand temperatures up to 110 degrees Celsius and work up to cold as - 236 degrees Celsius.



This telescope has been designed to be placed in space which is called Lagrange point or L2, where the gravitation force is comparatively stable. This point is one and a half million kilometres away from the earth. This could encounter 300 mistakes in starting its core job! It takes 178 movements and mechanisms to start working correctly.



With the Hubble Telescope, it was possible to see the light 13.4 billion years ago. But with the James Webb telescope, it is possible to see the light of 13.7 billion years ago. The Big Bang happened 13. 8 billion years ago. That means it will be possible to know about the first star born 100 million years after the beginning of the universe. Along with that, how the first galaxy was formed, scientists can also know about that.

