

Bangladesh needs strong air defence system



Not only that, even economically weak countries like Myanmar today are militarily strong enough to insult the heroic nation and country like Bangladesh in various ways including violation of airspace, while at one time their army was utterly defeated by our former BDR.



Observing the incident, it can be said without any doubt that although Myanmar has gradually modernized and strengthened its defense system in the last few years, learning from the defeat, Bangladesh has not been able to build its defense system to suit the 21st century due to complacency.



So, it is natural that Myanmar will now intimidate Bangladesh by sitting in the driver's seat. Not only that, where they fight with the people of their own country, it is not surprising to invade the territory of Bangladesh if given the opportunity.



"If we lose in the sky, we will lose the war and lose very quickly," said Field Marshal Montgomery, a U.S. military officer. The famous saying goes that in the modern age, no matter how strong the army, navy and paramilitary forces are, without a strong and modern air force or strong air defence system it is not possible to win the war or defend one's country.



According to the Defence Research Forum, "Overall, air defence is the process of protecting the motherland, military and civilian installations from enemy air attacks."

According to the forum, "The most desirable and acceptable measure of air defense is a multi-layered defence strategy."



During the Gulf War, Israel deployed US-supplied Patriot anti-RPG missiles, but Russia-supplied Iraqi Scud missiles did them no harm. In addition, against the Israeli "Iron Dome" air defense system in recent times, the Palestinian "Hamas" could little harm to Israel.



At present, most of the countries in the world are focusing on air defense systems to protect their territories. For example, Turkey and India have purchased S4 Hundred from Russia.



Pakistan has added a Chinese-made HQ-9-P air defence system in contrast to India's S-400 aircraft defense (which India recently acquired from Russia).



According to the source, due to India's purchase of fighter jets from France to Rafale, Pakistan is also buying state-of-the-art J-10CE fighter jets and missiles from China. The J-10CE fighter jet is called the modern version of the US F-16 (this is the export model of China's Chengdu J-10 fighter jet).



The BD views article currently names five of the best air defence systems in the world, such as the Russian-made S-Four Hundred, the Chinese-made HQ-Nine anti-aircraft missile system, the American-made Patriot, the SAMPT complex built by a joint venture between France and Italy, and David Sling Air Defense System made in Israel.



Not only India, but also Myanmar, other neighbouring countries of Bangladesh have been steadily increasing its military power by targeting Bangladesh in particular, which is considered a serious threat to the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.



Myanmar has already received a one kilo class second-hand submarine from India. Many are of the opinion that India was angry with Bangladesh for buying a submarine from China in defiance of India's ban and gave the submarine as a gift to Myanmar. Not only that, they also supplied submarine destructive missiles to Myanmar against Bangladesh.



With the recent acquisition of the Ming Class Type 035 submarine from China, Myanmar is now on par with Bangladesh in terms of submarines. Moreover, Myanmar is currently in talks to buy more advanced Kilo class submarines from Russia. They are thinking of buying more submarines in the future.



Myanmar has air defense systems, sophisticated warplanes and long-range ballistic missiles from China, Russia, North Korea and other countries. These Myanmar weapons pose a threat to the security of St. Martin's Island and greater Chattogram in Bangladesh.



According to various sources, Myanmar, like India, is capable of producing missiles. India has the capability to build air defense, Myanmar has also started the process of building. But the capacity of Bangladesh is still not seen.

We know that the Government of Bangladesh has also given importance to the air defense system as part of the modernization of the military which will be implemented in various stages under the Forces Goal 2030.



But my question is, if India or Myanmar suddenly invades Bangladesh anytime between 2022 and 2030, how will the Bangladesh government protect its territory, civilians, various military and civilian installations (since the air force and air defense system Still weak)?



I think, considering the situation in this case (besides the purchase of new weapons under Forces Goal-30), if some urgent / intermediate measures are taken then the defense system of Bangladesh will be stronger. For example, the purchase of new and old (not too old) high quality submarines from Germany and South Korea can also be considered.



It is important to purchase anti-submarine helicopters considering the issue of submarine attacks in India and Myanmar. In this case Chinese Z-9 or Z-18 or Russian K-27 anti-submarine helicopters can be purchased.



Moreover, short-lived multi-range air defence systems, missiles and warplanes can be purchased from various advanced weapons-producing countries of the world to deal with the threat. Sophisticated air defence systems, including warplanes, submarines, attack helicopters and missiles, can be purchased from Turkey in particular.

Most importantly, in addition to procuring state-of-the-art weapons from abroad, Bangladesh, like other countries, must be able to build its own state-of-the-art weapons and air defence systems with the help of domestic and foreign technology.



For this, the creativity and innovative power of Bangladeshi scientists, military experts and technologists must be utilized.

The writer is an assistant professor, Department of management, Sankuchail Degree college, Burichang, Cumilla













Although the Bangladesh Army and Navy are relatively well developed, fifty years after independence, it is true that in the global and subcontinental context, the strengthening or modernization of the Bangladesh Air Force has not been as desirable. India and Pakistan have come a long way militarily over Bangladesh in recent years.Not only that, even economically weak countries like Myanmar today are militarily strong enough to insult the heroic nation and country like Bangladesh in various ways including violation of airspace, while at one time their army was utterly defeated by our former BDR.Observing the incident, it can be said without any doubt that although Myanmar has gradually modernized and strengthened its defense system in the last few years, learning from the defeat, Bangladesh has not been able to build its defense system to suit the 21st century due to complacency.So, it is natural that Myanmar will now intimidate Bangladesh by sitting in the driver's seat. Not only that, where they fight with the people of their own country, it is not surprising to invade the territory of Bangladesh if given the opportunity."If we lose in the sky, we will lose the war and lose very quickly," said Field Marshal Montgomery, a U.S. military officer. The famous saying goes that in the modern age, no matter how strong the army, navy and paramilitary forces are, without a strong and modern air force or strong air defence system it is not possible to win the war or defend one's country.According to the Defence Research Forum, "Overall, air defence is the process of protecting the motherland, military and civilian installations from enemy air attacks."According to the forum, "The most desirable and acceptable measure of air defense is a multi-layered defence strategy."During the Gulf War, Israel deployed US-supplied Patriot anti-RPG missiles, but Russia-supplied Iraqi Scud missiles did them no harm. In addition, against the Israeli "Iron Dome" air defense system in recent times, the Palestinian "Hamas" could little harm to Israel.At present, most of the countries in the world are focusing on air defense systems to protect their territories. For example, Turkey and India have purchased S4 Hundred from Russia.Pakistan has added a Chinese-made HQ-9-P air defence system in contrast to India's S-400 aircraft defense (which India recently acquired from Russia).According to the source, due to India's purchase of fighter jets from France to Rafale, Pakistan is also buying state-of-the-art J-10CE fighter jets and missiles from China. The J-10CE fighter jet is called the modern version of the US F-16 (this is the export model of China's Chengdu J-10 fighter jet).The BD views article currently names five of the best air defence systems in the world, such as the Russian-made S-Four Hundred, the Chinese-made HQ-Nine anti-aircraft missile system, the American-made Patriot, the SAMPT complex built by a joint venture between France and Italy, and David Sling Air Defense System made in Israel.Not only India, but also Myanmar, other neighbouring countries of Bangladesh have been steadily increasing its military power by targeting Bangladesh in particular, which is considered a serious threat to the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.Myanmar has already received a one kilo class second-hand submarine from India. Many are of the opinion that India was angry with Bangladesh for buying a submarine from China in defiance of India's ban and gave the submarine as a gift to Myanmar. Not only that, they also supplied submarine destructive missiles to Myanmar against Bangladesh.With the recent acquisition of the Ming Class Type 035 submarine from China, Myanmar is now on par with Bangladesh in terms of submarines. Moreover, Myanmar is currently in talks to buy more advanced Kilo class submarines from Russia. They are thinking of buying more submarines in the future.Myanmar has air defense systems, sophisticated warplanes and long-range ballistic missiles from China, Russia, North Korea and other countries. These Myanmar weapons pose a threat to the security of St. Martin's Island and greater Chattogram in Bangladesh.According to various sources, Myanmar, like India, is capable of producing missiles. India has the capability to build air defense, Myanmar has also started the process of building. But the capacity of Bangladesh is still not seen.We know that the Government of Bangladesh has also given importance to the air defense system as part of the modernization of the military which will be implemented in various stages under the Forces Goal 2030.But my question is, if India or Myanmar suddenly invades Bangladesh anytime between 2022 and 2030, how will the Bangladesh government protect its territory, civilians, various military and civilian installations (since the air force and air defense system Still weak)?I think, considering the situation in this case (besides the purchase of new weapons under Forces Goal-30), if some urgent / intermediate measures are taken then the defense system of Bangladesh will be stronger. For example, the purchase of new and old (not too old) high quality submarines from Germany and South Korea can also be considered.It is important to purchase anti-submarine helicopters considering the issue of submarine attacks in India and Myanmar. In this case Chinese Z-9 or Z-18 or Russian K-27 anti-submarine helicopters can be purchased.Moreover, short-lived multi-range air defence systems, missiles and warplanes can be purchased from various advanced weapons-producing countries of the world to deal with the threat. Sophisticated air defence systems, including warplanes, submarines, attack helicopters and missiles, can be purchased from Turkey in particular.Most importantly, in addition to procuring state-of-the-art weapons from abroad, Bangladesh, like other countries, must be able to build its own state-of-the-art weapons and air defence systems with the help of domestic and foreign technology.For this, the creativity and innovative power of Bangladeshi scientists, military experts and technologists must be utilized.The writer is an assistant professor, Department of management, Sankuchail Degree college, Burichang, Cumilla