Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment

The Rohingya are widely regarded as the world's most persecuted ethnic group. Since they were ruthlessly persecuted and forced to escape their homeland of Myanmar, the UN has branded the Rohingya persecution as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."



The Tatmadaw (Myanmar military force) and Rakhine Buddhists are alleged to be responsible for the Rohingya persecution and exodus. While the Bamar (Burmese majority) sympathize with the Rohingya, they also carry anti-Rohingya sentiment promoted by a number of parties, notably the military authority.



The focus of this article is to look at the factors that contribute to Myanmar's anti-Rohingya sentiment. This article also examines the factors involved in the current armed conflict.



When the military junta took control of Burma in 1962 and has ruled the country ever then, the situation in Rakhine became unstable.



Over the next five decades, the military fought against the country's ethnic minorities in Northern Rakhine, and these ongoing domestic conflicts were labeled the world's longest-running civil war. According to the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar (IIFFMM), the Tatmadaw profiteers from the ongoing military conflict in Rakhine, Kachin, and Shan states.



According to the IIFFMM report titled "The Economic Interests of the Myanmar Military," published on August 5, 2019, the Tatmadaw has economic ties to its two main conglomerates, Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), and has benefited from extractive industry businesses, such as natural resources, particularly oil and gas, minerals, and gems, operating in conflict-affected areas in northern Myanmar, at a significant scale. Currently, 23 MEHL subsidiaries are engaged in jade and ruby mining in Kachin and Shan States, in locations where hostilities in the current non-international armed conflict have erupted.



Furthermore, China's plan to build a 7.3 billion seaport and a 3.2 billion industrial park at Kyaukpyu on Rakhine's coast is likely to benefit from this. China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would benefit as a result.



Beijing is also a strong supporter of the 3.6 billion dollar Myitsone Dam project. China has a significant impact on Myanmar's timber industry. The Rohingyas are claimed to have been removed in order to support the Chinese project. IIFFMM claims that at least 45 companies and organizations have donated USD 6.15 million to the Tatmadaw in support of the "clearing operations" against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine, which began in August 2017.



Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar military's commander-in-chief, conducted a coup d'etat against the country's elected government on February 1, 2021, killing approximately 1000 civilians in less than 200 days. The military administration has jailed about 7,300 people, including elected leaders, NLD party members, election commissioners, doctors, demonstrators, journalists, writers, artists, and civilians, in order to instill terror in the populace.



Despite these atrocities, China has providedde facto recognition to the military by referring to it as "government" and provided US$6 million to fund 21 development projects, including BRI-related projects.





Surprisingly, China's efforts to mediate the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh and Myanmar began on January 19, 2021, just days before the coup d'etat, has way too much coincidence. These actions from China have arguably indicated their impartial economic interests in Myanmar.



To distract people from these economic interests, the Myanmar military administration purposefully created hostility among ethnic groups in conflict-prone Northern Rakhine, particularly between Rohingya Muslims and Rakhine Buddhists. Their constant anti-Rohingya propaganda, along with erroneous religious interpretations from a few Buddhists extremist groups, has succeeded in creating animosity between peaceful ethnic groups and the Rohingya Muslims.



Several military officers have purposely inflicted brutality on the Rohingya Muslims and have spoken openly about them on several times. The first military government, led by General Ne Win, laid the framework for religious and cultural persecution and animosity against the Rohingya minority.



The second military government, commanded by Gen Than Shwe, had equally harsh policies against the Rohingya, and the military's "Operation Clean Nation" resulted in the expulsion of a quarter of a million Rohingya into Bangladesh in 1991.



Following communal violence in 2012, Thein Sein's quasi-civilian government expelled thousands of Rohingyas, declaring them illegal immigrants who centred in Myanmar after WWII. Min Aung Hlaing, who is responsible for 2021 coup d'etate at Myanmar, stated in a Facebook post about Rohingya, that "the Bengali problem was a long-standing one which has become an unfinished job despite the efforts of the previous governments to solve it."



Suu Kyi and her NLD party are no different than other regimes in their treatment of Rohingya Muslims. Despite working for human rights her entire life, Aung San Suu Kyi, a former Nobel Peace Prize winner, defended the military action when she appeared before the International Courts of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2019.



While interviewing Win Tin, the second most powerful and influential figure after Suu Kyi, Win Tin quoted, "The problem there is created by foreigners, the Bengalis. That is a problem we have had for a very long time." He also said, "What the authorities from Bangladesh did was to put beggars, prostitutes and criminals they wanted to get rid of with the so-called Rohingyas, Bengali refugees, and sent everybody to Burma."



Among the funambulist Buddhists monks, the Ma Ba Tha leader Wirathu expressed extreme anti-Rohingya sentiment and spread hate propaganda among the general Buddhist in a large scale. Wirathu said that, 'Muslims are like the African carp. They breed quickly, and they are very violent, and they eat their own kind. Even though they are minorities here, we are suffering under the burden they bring us.'



Hatred and propaganda are said to be important factors in promoting anti-Rohingya sentiment. In addition, the Tatmadaw has growing economic interests for which they have cultivated a seed of animosity among the Burmese people. Extreme Buddhists have also used religion to encourage Burmese citizens to despise Rohingya Muslims.

Md Khalid Rahman, Assistant

Professor, Department of Law,

American International

University-Bangladesh (AIUB)









