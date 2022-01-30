Burnt housewife dies at SBMCH

BARISHAL, Jan 29: A housewife, who was burnt while cooking at home, succumbed to his injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shefali Begum, 50, wife of Md Saheb Ali, a resident of Uttar Uribunia area in Swarupkathi Upazila of Pirojpur District.

The deceased's family sources said Shefali Begum was burnt accidentally while cooking at home 13 days back.

She was rushed to the SBMCH.

Later, the woman succumbed to her injuries at around 7:30pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members on Friday after formalities.