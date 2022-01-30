Video
Home Countryside

Tulip farming a potential boon for Panchagarh farmers

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

A Tulip garden in Tentulia Upazila. photo: observer

A Tulip garden in Tentulia Upazila. photo: observer

PANCHAGARH, Jan 29: Tulip flowers are being produced in Sariyaljot and Darjipara villages of Tentulia upazila of the district.  
In collaboration with the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), the non-governmental development partner Eco Social Development Organization (ESDO) initiated a value-chain piloting project to determine the suitability of tulip flower cultivation in the northern part of the country.
Under this project, marginal farmers including Mukta Begum, Anwara Begum, Sumi Akhter, Ayesha Begum, Hosneara Begum, Monwara Begum, Morsheda Begum, and Sajeda Begum have planted 40,000 buds  brought from the Netherlands, in three plots of 40 decimals.
ESDO Project Coordinator Ainul Haque said this at a press conference held on January 26 at its Tentulia office.
The buds were planted on January 1 in presence of ESDO Executive Director Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman, Director (Administration) Selima Akhtar, and Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam.
Farmed varieties included Antarctica (White), Dutch Sunrise (Yellow), Purple Prince (Purple), Timeless (Red White Shade), Milksake (Light Pink), Barcelona (Dark Pink). There are also varieties that are: Rem (Orange), Lalibela (Red), France (Red), Ripley (Orange), Denmark (Orange), and Strong Gold (Yellow). New flowers bloom in the garden every day.
Within few days all plants will bloom. Flower buds come in just 18 days of care. Flowers start blooming in 20-21 days. Tulip is tolerant to 15 degree Celsius in day-time and 10 degree Celsius at night-time. Buds flower germinate within 18-20 days from the day of planting and last for 25-60 days.
ESDO purchased each bulb or seed of tulip flower from the Netherlands at  about Tk 62 per piece. The farmers have been provided with free chemical fertilizer, organic fertilizer, khail, shade net and fencing net.
The press conference informed that the purpose of the project is to increase income of farmers' families and make them economically self-sufficient, reduce dependence on tulip importing, make Panchagarh a tourist destination and increase capacity of farmers by training them to produce high quality tulip flowers on a commercial basis in future. The project people are also for assisting the farmers in processing, storing and arranging greenhouses.
The total cost of bulb or sapling, shade net, fencing net, chemical fertilizer, bio-fertilizer, pesticide and labour cost in tulip cultivation is around Tk 30-32 lakh. If 40,000 tulips is sold at the rate of Tk 100 per piece, farmers will get profit of Tk 8 lakh in just two months from 40 decimals.
The women farmers have created new possibilities in the world economy by producing tulip flowers experimentally. They have started selling the flower locally at a price of Tk. 100 per piece,  has created a small amusement park in the flower garden and introduced entrance fee for tourists and flower lovers. In this way, they are earning extra money.
Tulip flower can be added to the export basket after meeting the local demand.
After the successful completion of the pilot project, a project will be undertaken to expand the cultivation of tulips commercially to 1,000 farmers in future, the press conference was told.


