Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:28 PM
Home Countryside

Three minors drown at Panchhari

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Our Correspondent

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI, Jan 29: Three minor children including two siblings drowned in the Chengi River in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased were identified as Pibir Chakma, 2, and Parsa Chakma, 11, children of Purnasadhan Chakma, and their neighbour Jharjhari Chakma, 10, daughter of Supan Chakma. All of them were residents of Satyadhan Para College Gate area in the upazila.
Local sources said the three children fell in the Chengi River in Chowdhury Mohamuni Buddha Bihar area at around 12:30pm, and went missing there.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued them from the river and took to Panchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Panchhari Police Station Md Ancharul Karim confirmed the incident.


