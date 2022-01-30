Five people murdered in four districts

Five people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Narsingdi, Rajshahi, Sirajganj and Barishal, in three days.

NARSINGDI: A housewife has been slaughtered by miscreants in the district town on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mansura Akhter, wife of Mashiur Rahman, a resident of Satirpara area in the district town. She was the daughter of Mojibur Rahman of Panchdona area in the district.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mansura Akhter got married with Mashiur Rahman, a teacher at Satirpara Kalikumar High School, five years back.

However, Mashiur went out of the house in the morning.

As his wife did not respond to his call over mobile phone, he got tensed and informed the matter to his father-in-law at noon.

Later, Mansura's father found the slaughtered body of his daughter in the house in the afternoon.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 7pm and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband for questioning in this connection.

Additional Superintend of Police Saheb Ali Pathan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

RAJSHAHI: A Shramik League leader was stabbed to death in Bhadra Rail Colony in the city over land dispute on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Zahurul Islam, a railway portal at Amanura Station in Chapainawabganj. He was the vice-president of the Railway Unit of Shramik League.

Councillor of Ward No. 19 in Rajshahi City Corporation Touhidul Haque Sumon said Zahurul was had a dispute with Sajeeb, son of Matiar, another railway worker, over farming on a railway land behind his house.

On Friday afternoon, Sajeeb stabbed Zahurul after a quarrel with him while planting paddy in the field, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where doctor on duty declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested Matiar, father of the accused, and took him to police custody.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandrima Police Station (PS) Imran Ali confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed by his rivals over a land dispute in the district town on Thursday evening.

Deceased Mulkat Ali, 55, was a resident of Mirpur area in the district.

The deceased's son Kawsar Sheikh said Abdul Quader, a local leader of BNP, along with his people came to grab a land in the area in the evening.

As Mulkat protested, they attacked him, leaving the man critically injured.

Injured Mulkat was rescued and rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

BARISHAL: Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in the city and Hizla Upazila of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

A man was stabbed to death in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Dipu Halder, 40, son of Freedom Fighter Ramendra Nath Halder, a resident of Baghia area under Airport PS in the city.

Police and local sources said Dipu had an altercation with one Kudu Mistri of Baghia Sri Sri Kalimata Mandir area at a tea stall at around 8pm.

At one stage of the altercation, Kudu threatened him and leave the place.

Later, he came back again at around 9pm and stabbed Dipu, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

After an hour of the incident, angry mob caught Kudu and handed over him to police.

Kudu Mistri is a drug addict, said locals.

Airport PS OC Kamlesh Halder confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

Earlier, a farmer was beaten to death in Hizla Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kanchan Rari, son of Ali Ahmed Rari, a resident of Bishar area under Gourbadi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's daughter Jasmine said a goat damaged some of the paddy saplings of one Siraj Talukder at around 11am. Following this, Siraj Talukder beat up the goat mercilessly.

As Kanchan Rari protested against the torture on the goat, Milon Molla, brother-in-law of Siraj Talukder, along with 10 to 15 others attacked on Kanchan Rari and started beating him with iron rod, leaving him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and rushed to Hizla Upazila Health Complex.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was, later, shifted to the SBMCH.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 9pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Hizla PS OC Md Yunus Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers arrested a woman in connection with the killing.







