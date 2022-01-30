Two killed in road mishaps in two dists

A schoolboy and a man have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Jhalakathi and Natore, in two days.

JHALAKATHI: A schoolboy was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabbi Hossain, 15, son of Bashir Hossain, a resident of Uttar Monoharpur Village in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Monoharpur High School in the area.

The injured are Imran, Razib and Roni.

Police and local sources said Rabbi along with his three friends was roaming around riding by a motorcycle in the upazila in the morning.

A Khulna-bound truck hit the motorcycle in Rajapur Upazila Health Complex area at around 10am, leaving the four critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Rajapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rabbi dead.

Of the injured, Imran and Razib were shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition while Roni is undergoing treatment at Rajapur Hospital.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver Mehedi Hasan.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajapur Police Station (PS) Pulak Chandra Roy confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Motaleb Hossain, 56, son of Abdul Jabbar of Gopinathpur Village in Santhia Upazila of Pabna District. He worked as an accountant at Baraigram Upazila Engineering Office. He lived in Natore Town.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Keramat Hossain said Motaleb along with another one was returning home in Natore Town from office in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, a truck hit the motorcycle in Bonpara Bypass area on the Natore-Pabna Highway, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Fire service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to a local clinic.

The injured were, later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of their condition.

Motaleb Hossain succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 10pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the truck as its driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident, the OC added.









