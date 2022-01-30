Woman crushed under train in Chuadanga

A mentally-retarded woman was crushed under a running train at Amirpur Level Crossing in Sadar Upazila of Chuadanga District on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nebaranesa, wife of Raham Mandal, a resident of Amirpur Village.

Police sources said the train hit the woman while she was crossing the rail track at around 12pm, leaving her dead on spot.

After recovery, the body was sent to the Railway Police Outpost.

Sub-Inspector of Chuadanga Railway Police Outpost Masud Rana confirmed the incident.










