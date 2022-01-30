Kurigram people suffer from severe cold



The photo shows dense fog swiping over Kurigram. photo: observer

The cold wave intensifies more at night-time in comparison with day-time.

The cold air coming from Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making sufferings to the people, especially the poor.

Many of them are seen lighting fire with straws and tree leaves to fight the cold. The intensity of the cold may last for two-three more days.

The temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius in the upazila at 9am on Saturday, said Anisur Rahman, an official of Rajarhat Weather Observation Centre in the district. This is the lowest temperature recorded in Rajarhat and Tentulia in Panchagarh District.

The lowest temperature of the country dropped to 6.1 Degree Celsius in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Friday, exposing the poor, elderly people and children to intense suffering.

The Met Office sources said the mercury levels sharply dropped in the northern region, forcing the common people to remain inside the house.

The country's lowest temperature of 6.1 Degree Celsius was recorded at Rajarhat Monitoring point at 6am. The minimum temperatures recorded on the day were 8 Degree Celsius at Rangpur, 8.3 Degree Celsius at Dinajpur, 7.8 Degree at Saidpur, 7.2 Degree at Tentulia and 8 Degree Celsius at Dimla monitoring points in the region.

Dense layers of fog amid blowing cooler winds caused bone-chilling cold. However, the situation marked a little improvement with the appearance of the sun on Friday noon though the normal life remained severely affected.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam said doctors continued to provide treatment to higher number of people with cough, fever, asthma and other cold- related diseases at the health facilities in the region in recent days.

"We have adequate stock of medicines in the hospitals and other health facilities and special steps were taken at the government-run health facilities to treat cold-related patients, including babies and children," he added.

Officials at hospitals, upazila health complexes and community clinics said, the number of patients with cough, fever; asthma and other cold- related diseases increased in recent times.

Divisional Commissioner Md Abdul Wahhab Bhuiyan said, distribution of warm clothes continues among cold-hit poor people everywhere in the northern region.

"The government has sanctioned adequate blankets for distribution among the cold-affected people of Nilphamari, Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh districts in Rangpur Division," he added.

Besides, the government has allocated money for all eight districts in the division to purchase warm clothes and distribute those among cold-hit people.

Meanwhile, different voluntary, professional, socio-cultural and charitable organizations, trade bodies and other institutions are extending their hands in distributing warm clothes among the cold-stricken people to mitigate their sufferings.

Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Rangpur Region Agriculturist Md Mahbubur Rahman said, the sweeping cold wave might affect normal growth of different Rabi crop plants if the situation further deteriorates.

"The field level sub-assistant agriculture officers are assisting farmers to take proper care of growing Rabi crop plants and Boro rice seedlings," he said, adding that transplantation of Boro rice seedlings continues smoothly despite the cold wave.

According to reports reaching here from remote and char villages in Kurigram, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts said that normal life remained severely affected.









