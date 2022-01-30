Eight detained on different charges in six districts

Six people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Barishal, Meherpur, Laxmipur, Chattogram, Kushtia and Dinajpur, in three days.

BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with the equipments using to make bomb in the city on Thursday night.

RAB-8 Deputy Director Zahangir Alam confirmed the matter at a press conference held the headquarters of the elite force members in the city.

The arrested person is Babul, a resident of Dakshin Dighaldi area in Sadar Upazila of Bhola District.

He is an accused of several cases including murder and robbery filed with Bhola Sadar and Daulatkhan police stations (PSs).

On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Launch Ghat area in the city at night and arrested him.

RAB members also recovered a foreign pistol, two magazines, three bombs and equipments using to make bombs from his possessions during the drive.

The arrested confessed that he works as a professional bomb maker. He often sells these to customers from different parts of the country.

A case was filed with Kotwali PS against him in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali PS Azizul Karim confirmed the matter.

MEHERPUR: Police arrested three extortionists for exploding bombs at different brickfields in Gangni Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Bidyut, son of Quddus of Muhammadpur Village in Gangni Upazila; and Ingrej, son of Tahaj Uddin, and Ziaul Haque, son of Zafar Ali, residents of Bil Boalia Village in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia District.

Gangni PS OC Abdur Razzak said the detainees had been threatening the owners of various brickfields in the upazila by exploding bombs in demand of extortion. They used to give their mobile phone number for sending money.

Using technology, police were able to identify them, and arrested from different areas after conducting separate drives on Thursday. The arrested confessed of their guilt during primary interrogation.

After filing of a case with the Gangni PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested a convicted a criminal in Raipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Humayun Hasan Raqib, 35, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Fulgazi in Feni.

He was convicted in a robbery and murder case and sentenced to death by a court about an era back.

He had been absconding since then.

On information, a team of police arrested him from Boyadar area in the upazila.

Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: A murder convict has finally been arrested by RAB members 20 years after living in disguise in the city.

The arrested person is Syed Ahmed. He was convicted for murder of trader Jane Alam.

The RAB members arrested him from Akbar Shah PS area in the city on Thursday night.

He has been living in the city under the guise of a chef, a security guard, and a vagabond, among others, said Lt Col MA Yusuf of RAB-7 at a press conference on Friday.

The RAB-7 official said Syed Ahmed is now 60-year-old. He hails from Amirabad area in Lohagara Upazila of the district. He also passed a long time at mazars. Even, he stayed under the shelter of a listed criminal. He managed fake National ID card to evade the law enforcing agencies, and severed all kinds of communication with his family members.

In the morning of March 30, 2002, trader Jane Alam was brutally hacked and then shot to death.

The deceased's eldest son Tazbirul Alam filed a murder case against 21 people with Lohagara PS in in this connection.

Subsequently, on July 24, 2007, a trial court pronounced the verdict in the case giving death sentences to 12 accused including Syed Ahmed by hanging, while eight accused were given life-term imprisonment.

Then the convicts appealed against the verdict of the trial court. However, the court sentenced 10 accused including Syed Ahmed to death, two to life-term imprisonment, and the rest were acquitted.

RAB officer MA Yusuf said, earlier, on November 9 in 2001, Jane Alam's younger brother Mahmudul Huq was murdered over land dispute. After killing him, Syed Ahmed went into hiding in Banshkhali Upazila. Then he went to sea with pirates. He returned to Lohagara after four months and killed Mahmudul's elder brother Jane Alam. Syed Ahmed was the accused in both the murder cases.

The RAB-7 official said Jane Alam was the eyewitness of the killing of his younger brother. He used to conduct the cases after Mahmudul's murder.

The accused thought that there would be no eyewitness alive if trader Jane Alam could be killed, and his family would also be weakened financially to continue the case. When Jane Alam was going to court to testify in his brother's murder case, he was first hacked and then shot to death in broad daylight, the official added.

RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Md Nurul Absar told at the press conference that Syed Ahmed fled away after both the murders. He made two fake National ID cards while in absconding. He even abstained from contacting his relatives. As a result, it became difficult to identify the convict.

During primary questioning after arrest, Syed Ahmed gave details about his fugitive life.

For the first four to five years, Syed Ahmed left his family and relatives, and started living in Banshkhali, Anwara, Kutubdia, Pekuia's coastal areas. Later, he stayed as a refugee in Sitakunda area of Chattogram.

At one stage, he started living permanently under the shelter of Mashiur, head of the Mashiur Bahini, in Jungle Chhalimpur. As the law enforcing agencies have launched raid into the area recently, Syed Ahmed didn't feel secure to live there. Then he left the place and started living at different shrines in Chattogram introducing him as a cook.

At one stage, Ahmed started working under the guise of a security guard at a house in the Akbarshah police station area of Chattogram metropolis and started living there permanently. Subsequently, he started living at a house at Akbar Shah Police Station area in guise of a security guard.

Following the arrest, Syed Ahmed was handed over to the custody of Lohagara PS, RAB official Md Nurul Absar added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested an office assistant of Daulatpur Upazila Sub-Registry Office in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Jannatul Akter Munni.

Shee was taken into custody of Daulatpur PS on Wednesday night.

Daulatpur Sub-Registry office has been committing massive irregularities and corruption for long.

Receiving the information, the ACC carried out the operation on Wednesday from 4pm to 10pm for various reasons, including running the office till late at night ignoring all government rules and regulations. The main gate of the sub-registry office was closed during the operation for about 6 hours. During this time, they conducted extensive interrogation and search of Sub-Registrar Subrata Kumar Singh, Office Assistant Jannatul Akter Munni and other employees.

During the search, Tk 3,1,200 in cash was recovered from the drawer of Munni's desk. Munni and Sub-Registrar Subrata Kumar Singh could not justify this.

At the end of the operation, office assistant Munni was arrested and taken away. Hundreds of curious people outside the office expressed their happiness and thanked the ACC. According to sources, the post has become vacant as there is no permanent sub-registrar in the upazila. At present, Subrata Kumar Singh is on extra duty two days a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. His present place of work is at Kushtia Sadar Sub-Registry Office. The sub-registrar had earlier been arrested with bribe money by the ACC. It is learned that the case is pending here.

Zakaria, deputy director of the ACC in the district, said a case would be filed against Jannatul Akter Munni soon in this connection.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A railway guard was arrested for ticket blacking in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Anisur Rahman, 57.

Police and local sources said on information, a team of Parbatipur Railway Police conducted a drive in the station area at noon, and arrested Anisur Rahman red-handed while he was selling tickets of a Dhaka-bound intercity express train in black market.

Parbatipur Railway PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.













