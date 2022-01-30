

Feni Samity in Dhaka distributed 2,500 blankets among the cold-hit











Feni Samity in Dhaka distributed 2,500 blankets among the cold-hit destitute people on the Feni Pilot High School ground in the town on Friday. Feni Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shusen Chandra Sheel was present as chief guest while President of the Samity Sheikh Abdullah presided over the programme. General Secretary of the organization Shahadat Hossain Selim moderated the function. Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapon Miazi, Chhanua UP Chairman Karim Ullah and Panchgachhia UP Chairman Mahbubul Haque Liton were also present during the distribution. photo: observer