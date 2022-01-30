Model medicine shops in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Jan 29: A move is underway to make more model medicines in the district this year to ensure fair purchase and sale of medicines.

In the last year, 12 medicine shops were turned into model medicine shops in the district.

Sikder Md Quamrul Islam, assistant director of Drug Administration-Gaibandha, said the government has taken an initiative to open model medicine shops in upazila towns of the country to ensure medicine purchases by patients and sales according to the guidelines of the drug administration.

The shops will be opened in upazila towns of the district, he added.













