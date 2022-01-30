Video
Home Countryside

Six brick kilns fined in Meherpur

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Jan 29: A mobile court here recently fined six brick kilns Tk 14 lakh in Gangni Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the Environment Department Saida Parveen conducted a drive in the upazila on Wednesday noon, and fined the brick kilns the amount.  
According to the sources, the operation was carried out by the Department of Environment against illegal burning of wood in brick kilns and conducting activities harmful to the environment.
During the drive, Moazzem Bricks, RSB, Five Star and MSRFL and BGL Bricks of Porapara were fined Tk 2.5 lakh each, and CBL Bricks of Bamandi Tk 2 lakh.
Ataur Rahman, deputy director (DD) of the Environment Department, said the operation was carried out as they are running the brick kilns without the permission of the Environment Department and on charge of burning wood instead of coal.
Addressing the brick kiln owners, he said the law would be enforced more strictly if the brick kilns were run in violation of the law.
However, such drives will continue in the upazila to protect the environment, the DD added.





