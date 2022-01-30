C-19: Five more die, 891 more infected in Rajshahi, Barishal

Five more people died of 891 more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Four more people died of and 388 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Four more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Meanwhile, four more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit of the hospital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the admitted patients to 51 here, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, some 388 people tested positive for the virus in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the caseload reached to 1,08,108 since the pandemic began in March, 2020, said Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder.

The new positive cases are showing a significant rising trend compared to the previous day's figure of 1,121.

Of the 388 new cases, 177 were detected in Rajshahi including 176 in the city, followed by 100 in Bogura, 71 in Sirajganj, 29 in Natore, nine in Chapainawabganj and two in Joypurhat districts. With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 31,174 in Rajshahi including 25,562 in the city, 5,925 in Chapainawabganj, 7,096 in Naogaon, 8,858 in Natore, 5,097 in Joypurhat, 23,655 in Bogura, 12,216 in Sirajganj and 14,087 in Pabna districts of the division.

A total of 1,701 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 691 were from Bogura, 328 from Rajshahi including 210 in the city and 175 from Natore districts, Dr Talukder added.

On the other hand, the recovery count rose to 98,063 in the division after 152 patients were discharged from the hospitals on the same day.

Besides, all the positive cases of Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 24,191 were kept in isolation units of different dedicated hospitals for institutional quarantine. Of them, 20,308 have been by now released.

Some 133 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 52 others were released from isolation during the same time.

A total of 1,19,433 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10, 2020 to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus.

Among them, 1,15,255 have by now been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their quarantine period.

BARISHAL: One more people died of and 503 more have been infected with the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

A person died of the virus in the division during this time. The deceased was a resident of Bhola District.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 682 in the division.

Meanwhile, some 503 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 47,801 in the district.

A total of 19,359 people have contracted the virus in Barishal while 230 died of it.

In Bhola, 7,178 people tested positive for the virus while 92 died of it.

In Patuakhali District, some 6,511 people were infected with the virus.

A total of 109 people died of the virus here.

In Pirojpur, the total number of the virus cases now stands at 5,758 while the fatality cases at 83.

In Barguna, 4,110 people tested positive for the virus while 99 died of it.

A total of 4,885 people have contracted the virus in Jhalakathi District while the death cases rose to 69 here.

Among the total infected, 44,925 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district with 83 fresh recoveries.









