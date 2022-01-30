Rajshahi Diabetic Hospital CMO, daughter contract corona



CMO Ayesha

The samples of CMO Dr Ayesha Siddique Khuku, her daughter Raka, teacher of Rajshahi Paramount School, and husband Rafiqul Hasan Firoz were collected and sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for test on Thursday as they were suffering with the virus symptoms.

The result came in hand on Friday where Ayesha and her daughter were found positive for the virus while her husband Rafiqul Hasan Firoz reported negative.

Currently, they are in isolation at their house in Pathanpara area of Ward No. 9 in the city.

They are now undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Zahurul Haque, professor of Department of Medicine at RMCH.











