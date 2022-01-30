Video
Home Countryside

Rajshahi Diabetic Hospital CMO, daughter contract corona

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

CMO Ayesha

CMO Ayesha

RAJSHSHI, Jan 29: Ayesha Siddique Khuku, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Rajshahi Diabetic Association General Hospital and her daughter teacher Farhana Anjum Raka have tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.
The samples of CMO Dr Ayesha Siddique Khuku, her daughter Raka, teacher of Rajshahi Paramount School, and husband Rafiqul Hasan Firoz were collected and sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for test on Thursday as they were suffering with the virus symptoms.
The result came in hand on Friday where Ayesha and her daughter were found positive for the virus while her husband Rafiqul Hasan Firoz reported negative.
Currently, they are in isolation at their house in Pathanpara area of Ward No. 9 in the city.
They are now undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Zahurul Haque, professor of Department of Medicine at RMCH.


