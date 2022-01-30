Video
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Our Correspondent

A Boro seedbed being taken care of in Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer



RAJSHAHI, Jan 29: Boro seedbeds in Durgapur Upazila of the district are getting damaged due to dense fog and rough weather.
According to field sources, farmers are in concern with their Boro-farming. But agriculture officials said there is no reason to be worried.
A visit found growing but fading saplings in Boro seedbeds in different areas in the upazila. These have turned yellowish for lack of sunlight.
Hatem Ali of Shanpukuria Village in Durgapur Municipality said, he has prepared his seedbed with hybrid seed; saplings were growing healthy; but thick fog and rough breeze have got them to be faded; some saplings are dying; and a crisis of saplings can be created.
On the basis of field reports, farmers are being given advice on modern system to protect the growing seedbeds from damaging, official sources said.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Raziya Sultana said, despite some problems caused by the adverse weather, there is no possibility of harming seedbeds.
Farmers are being advised to keep covering their seedbeds with polythene at night and washing out the fog in the morning by irrigating fresh water, she added.
She further said they are advising farmers to use fertilisers, such as potash and zinc, to save their seedbeds.


