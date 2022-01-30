Iran nuclear talks paused for ‘political decisions’

VIENNA, Jan 29: The latest round of talks to salvage the Iran nuclear deal have been put on pause, the European Union's coordinator said on Friday, calling for "political decisions" to break the deadlock.

Diplomats have been meeting in the Austrian capital for several weeks straight in the search for a breakthrough to revive the 2015 deal involving Iran, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

The EU has played the role of mediator and the bloc's Enrique Mora tweeted, "Participants will go back to capital(s) for consultations and instructions to come back next week. "Political decisions are needed now."

Chief negotiators for Britain, France and Germany put out a statement saying, "Everyone knows we are reaching the final stage, which requires political decisions. "Negotiators are therefore returning to capitals for consultation."

Russia's representative Mikhail Ulyanov made similar comments on Twitter noting "negotiations have reached advanced stage when political decisions are needed.

"The 8th round is expected to resume next week."

A US State Department spokesperson described January as "the most intensive period of talks on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA to-date", referring to the nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. -AFP