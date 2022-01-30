World must avert ‘civil war’ like situation in Myanmar: China at UN

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 29: The world must work to avert more violence and even civil war in Myanmar, China's ambassador to the UN said Friday.

"That's the primary goal we should have in our mind," Zhang Jun told reporters after a two-hour, closed- door meeting of the Security Council. He said the new UN special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore, has asked the ruling junta in that country for permission to visit.

"We need to give her some more time. She's talking to all the relevant parties. She has also requested for that. There's hope that she can get it," Zhang said. Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta has waged a bloody crackdown on dissent. The UN Human Rights Office said that since the coup, at least 1,500 people had been killed by the military in a brutal effort to crush dissent, while thousands more would have been killed in the wider armed conflict and violence.

The deputy British ambassador, James Kariuki, said the special envoy expressed the desire during the council meeting to go to Myanmar soon. "She will try to go soon but the conditions have to be right," he said.

The United Nations human rights chief has urged world leaders to ramp up the pressure on Myanmar's military rulers to cease violence against the country's own people and quickly restore civilian rule.

Almost one year on since the military seized power in the country, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the country's people had paid a high price in terms of lives and freedoms lost. Bachelet said that while there had been near-universal condemnation of the coup and ensuing violence, she branded the international response as "ineffectual", saying it "lacks a sense of urgency commensurate to the magnitude of the crisis".

"It is time for an urgent, renewed effort to restore human rights and democracy in Myanmar and ensure that perpetrators of systemic human rights violations and abuses are held to account," she said. The former Chilean president said the UN Security Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had not done enough to convince the coup leaders to facilitate humanitarian access.

Bachelet said she had spoken with civil liberties defenders in Myanmar who were pleading with the international community not to abandon them. "I urge governments - in the region and beyond - as well as businesses, to listen to this plea," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said. Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. -AFP









