

Indian man gets Pak visa to meet brother after 74 years

Sika Khan was a toddler when he was separated from his elder brother Muhammed Siddique and other family members at the time of the partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan in 1947. The two brothers established contact with each other through a video call in 2019 because of the efforts of a popular Pakistan-based YouTube channel, Punjabi Lehar, which highlighted their story.

Earlier this month, the same YouTube channel facilitated a meeting between the brothers during a visit to the Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province. Indian nationals are able to visit the Sikh shrine without visas by travelling through a special cross-border corridor.

A video of the two brothers embracing while fighting back tears caused waves on both sides of the border. It was at this meeting that Khan, who lives in Phulewala village at Bathinda in India's Punjab state, learnt he had been christened Habib Khan at the time of his birth.

On Friday, the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi granted Khan a visa to visit his brother and other family members across the border. "The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other," the high commission said in a tweet along with a photo of a beaming Khan.

Sika Khan met Pakistani chargé d'affaires Aftab Hasan Khan and other officers of the high commission and thanked them for their cooperation. Sika Khan also met with CDA Aftab Hasan Khan and interacted with Mission's officers. He appreciated his interaction and thanked the CDA for the cooperation extended to him. -HT









