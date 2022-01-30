Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Bombogenesis’ snowstorm hits US East Coast

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238

NEW YORK, Jan 29: The US East Coast is hunkering down as a major blizzard hits the region for the first time in four years.  The storm is forecast to stretch from the Carolinas to Maine, packing hurricane-force winds in coastal parts. Five states have declared emergencies.
Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, a city that is no stranger to snowfall, said the storm could be "historic". More than two feet of snow could fall in New England. Weather officials also warn of flooding near the coast.  Over 5,000 US flights were cancelled between Friday and Sunday, according to FlightAware.
Forecasters say there is a chance the storm, known as a Nor'easter, will blanket the Boston area with up to 2ft (61cm) of snow. The current record of 27.6in (70cm) within 24 hours was set in 2003.
Experts say the storm will undergo bombogenesis, meaning that colder air is expected to mix with warmer sea air, leading to a swift drop in atmospheric pressure. The process leads to a so-called bomb cyclone.  "Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," warned the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston.
"If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle." The powerful storm began to hit the country's coast in the early hours of Saturday morning, with snowfall already reported in several states.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran nuclear talks paused for ‘political decisions’
World must avert ‘civil war’ like situation in Myanmar: China at UN
This aerial image shows smoke and flames rising
Israel taken to ICC over East Jerusalem demolition
Indian man gets Pak visa to meet brother after 74 years
‘Bombogenesis’ snowstorm hits US East Coast
‘Treason by Modi government’
Workers clean oil spills caused by a leak from an undersea pipeline


Latest News
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft