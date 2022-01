Workers clean oil spills caused by a leak from an undersea pipeline









Workers clean oil spills caused by a leak from an undersea pipeline 20 km off Thailand's eastern coast at Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand, January 29, 2022. Beach in eastern Thailand declared disaster-hit zone due to oil leak from underwater pipeline. It is brought under control after about 50,000 liters of oil has already been spilled into the ocean. Photo : Reuters