Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

North Korea Missile Tests

What does Kim Jong-un want?

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SEOUL, Jan 28: North Korea's renewed flurry of missile tests have, so far, been met here in Tokyo with a bit of shrug. It's all very different from August 2017 when Japan awoke to the sound of air raid sirens. Without warning North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over the top of Japan into the Pacific Ocean. It was an audacious act.
This time North Korea's missiles have all been short range, and have landed in the sea, well away from the Japanese coast. Kim Jong-un appears to be holding back, for now. But that could change if he doesn't get the result he wants.  So, what does Kim Jong-un want?  Speak to military analysts and they'll tell you these latest launches show North Korea is moving rapidly down the road to a full and effective nuclear deterrent.
"From my perspective it was predictable," says Professor Kim Dong Yup, a former South Korean naval commander.  "We get surprised because we underestimate North Korean technology and assume it is suffering at the moment. In fact, North Korea is definitely advancing its military capability faster than we assumed." After the tests on 5 and 10 January, Pyongyang claimed it has successfully tested something called a "hypersonic glide vehicle" (HGV) and a "manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle" (MARV).
Because it means North Korea is developing technology that can defeat the costly and complex missile defence systems that America and Japan have been deploying across this region.  "It seems pretty clear that their aim is to develop weapons that can evade and complicate missile defences that are highly manoeuvrable and harder for the United States to pre-empt, let alone to detect," says Duyeon Kim at the Centre for a New American Century.    -BBC



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What does Kim Jong-un want?
How world tackling Russia's Ukraine threat
Demonstrators take part in a protest against sexually transgressive
Key crops face major shifts as world warms
Scientist makes 'once-in-a-lifetime' insect find
Nord Stream 2 pipeline: key card in West’s hand against Russia
Lifeguards and experts from ARION cetacean center rescue a small whale
Ukraine crisis: Putin’s geopolitical jigsaw


Latest News
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft