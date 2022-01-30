Video
Sunday, 30 January, 2022
Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022

Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy after victory in her womens singles final match against Danielle Collins of the US on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2022. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, JAN 29: An imperious Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years Saturday, halting the charge of fearless American Danielle Collins in straight sets.
The world number one was 5-1 down in the second set but came storming back to win on a tiebreak and sweep past the 27th seed 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to be crowned Australian Open champion in front of an expectant Rod Laver Arena crowd.
It was a third Slam title for the 25-year-old after her breakthrough French Open success in 2019 and Wimbledon last year, joining Serena Williams as the only active players to win majors on all three surfaces.
"It's a dream come true for me and I'm just so proud to be an Aussie," said Barty.
"As an Aussie the most important part of this tournament is being able to share it with so many people and you guys in the crowd have been nothing shy of exceptional.
"You relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis against a champion like Danielle. I knew I absolutely had to bring that today.
"And congratulations to Danielle, it's been an amazing fortnight and you're back in the top 10 where you belong," she added.
Barty achieved the feat with Christine O'Neill, the last Australian man or woman to win in Melbourne, watching in the stadium.
O'Neill won the title in 1978 and told reporters before the match: "I'm probably her (Barty's) biggest fan. I'd be happy to hand it over to her because she's so deserving of it.
"She is an absolute thinker, she's a craftsperson, a bit like a chess player with how she constructs the points."
There were fears she might be overwhelmed by the weight of expectation, but the Australian has dealt with intense pressure before, none more so than at Wimbledon last year.
Winning at the All England Club was the one trophy she wanted more than any others, and she handled the occasion with aplomb.
She applied the same tactical acumen with the resurgent Collins, who has enjoyed a new lease of life after surgery last year for endometriosis left her pain free, storming to her first two WTA titles.
"Big congratulations to Ash on a formidable tournament, a formidable few years really," said an emotional Collins, who is projected to break into the top 10 for the first time when the new world rankings are published on Monday.
"The way you play and the variety of shots, hopefully I can implement some of that into my game."
Barty countered the 28-year-old's power-hitting and big serves with her dizzying array of slices, pinpoint serving, speed and a seamless forehand, but she had a major fright.
Both players comfortably held their early service games, offering few chances as they got a feel for each other.
But Collins was employing her heavy groundstrokes and they were causing trouble.    -AFP


