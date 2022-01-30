Closing ceremony of Bangabandhu Nat'l Washu today

The closing ceremony of the Bangabandhu 16th National Washu Championship will be held today (Sunday) afternoon at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, is expected to present in the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin, China Bangla Ceramics Industries Limited's managing director Sirajul Islam Mollah and NEN Group of Industries's chairman Sheikh Efaz Ahmed will present as the special guests.

Bangladesh Washu Federation's (BWF) president and Bangladesh Awami League's Publicity and publication secretary heroic freedom fighter Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, will preside over the closing ceremony.

A total of 500 players, coaches and officials of thirty three teams including four services teams and twenty nine district and divisional sports associations are taking part in the championship, sponsored by China-Bangla Ceramics Industries Limited and organized by BWF. -BSS













