Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Polarising Daniil Medvedev harbours a dark side

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

MELBOURNE, JAN 29: For someone most often said to play tennis as if it were chess, Daniil Medvedev has had a white-knuckle ride into Sunday's Australian Open final.
The quirky Russian world number two has polarised crowds, been taken to the brink, survived match point, staged amazing comebacks, had a furious meltdown with a chair umpire and yet he is into his fourth Grand Slam final.
Never afraid to speak his mind or vent his frustrations, 25-year-old Medvedev is closing on Novak Djokovic's world number one ranking and is making his impact in world tennis.
He does it in his own distinctive style. Supremely confident in his ability, forthright, playing the unorthodox shot at critical stages of a match, but never dull, always unpredictable.
Medvedev is fast approaching becoming Russia's greatest men's player.
Should he conquer Grand Slam titan Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final he will have won two majors to be equal with his country's tennis elite, Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.
His gangly, elastic shot-making make him a tricky opponent, with a trusty two-fisted backhand and unconventional approach to constructing points.
Grand Slam champion and analyst Mats Wilander describes Medvedev as a "chess player on a tennis court."
"He's a chess player. He hits the shot that he thinks is right for the moment, not because of where the score is, He's just a really good tactician on court," Wilander said.
Medvedev is a cerebral character. He excelled in physics and maths at school, graduating early and enrolling at a university in his native Moscow to study applied economics and commerce.
He keeps opponents guessing with his flat and low groundstrokes, while changing up the pace and angles, blending impenetrable defence with opportunistic offence.
But with the package comes a dark side to Medvedev.
His vein-popping tirade at chair umpire Jaume Campistol during his semi-final with frosty rival Stefanos Tsitsipas was startling.
Campistol had handed him a code violation for a "visible obscenity", which triggered Medvedev at the changeover.
In an extraordinary meltdown Medvedev yelled "Bro, are you mad?"
"For what? And his (Tsitsipas) father can talk every point?"
He became more agitated repeating himself over again.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former England boss Hodgson takes charge at Watford
Peru stun Colombia, Venezuelan Rondon's treble sinks Bolivia
Medvedev cops $12,000 fine for umpire rant at Australian Open
Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open
Nadal goes for historic 21st Slam, Medvedev can be spoiler again
Closing ceremony of Bangabandhu Nat'l Washu today
Polarising Daniil Medvedev harbours a dark side
US ski star Shiffrin aiming for more Olympic gold


Latest News
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft