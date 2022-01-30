Chris Gayle, Rana star as Barishal down Khulna



Fortune Barishal players celebrate a wicket of speedster Mehedi Rana during their match against Khulna Tigers at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday. photo: Courtesy

Winning the toss, Khulna preferred to chase and restricted Barishal on 141 for nine. Barishal made shuffle in their line-up and sent Chris Gayle to open for the first time in ongoing BPL, who batted at four in earlier two matches. Jake Lintott was seen to bat as tail-ender in previous games, had paired with Gayle since FBs dropped their opener Shykat Ali and sent another opener Najmul Hossain Shanto to bat at five.

Lintott however, got out on 11 while Gayle missed a fifty for five runs. He hit six boundaries and couple of over boundaries in his 34 ball's innings. Ziaur Rahman surprisingly came to bat at three instead of skipper Shakib Al Hasan and scored 10 off 13 while Nurul Hasan Shohan got down on eight.

Shanto scored 13 and Twohid Hridoy collected 23. Batting at seven, Shakib was dismissed on nine as Barishal posted a mediocre 141 runs' total on the board losing nine wickets.

Thisara Perera, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Forhad Reza took two wickets for Khulna each whereas Mahedi Hasan, Sharifullah and Seekkuge Prasanna took one wicket respectively.

Chasing 142 run's target, Khulna lost their opener Soumya Sarkar early as Soumya had gone for a duck. Andre Fletcher was also too quick to depart scoring four runs while Rony Talukdar was dismissed on 14 off 16. Mahedi Hasan was promoted in the batting order, at four, collected 17 off 23.

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim

however, kept Khulna in the race building couple of tiny partnerships with Yasir Ali Rabbi and Thisara Perera. Rabbi horded 23 off 20 and Perera returned on 19 off nine. Mushi left the 22-yard as the last Khulna batter scoring 40 off 36 with one boundary and as many over boundary as KTs

were wrapped-up on 124 in the last delivery of the penultimate over.

Rana, the Player of the Match, hauled four wickets for 17 runs to destroy Khulna line-up while Jake Lintott and Mujeeb Ur Rahman shared two wickets each. Besides, Shakib and Shafiqul Islam picked one wicket apiece.









