Bhutan's player eyeing IPL debut

Bhutan's Mikyo Dorji became the first player from his nation to register for the IPL player auction.

The 22year-old right-handed batsman, who occasionally bowls medium pacer has registered his name for the IPL auction on 21st January and is now waiting for his fate.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Bhutan on Saturday, he said, "Obviously I am over the moon because it is the biggest cricket league in the world and it is every cricketer's dream to play in this league. Having the thought of being selected and part of a team itself gives me goosebumps but lets see how things go.....".

The players, however, will not lose sleep, if not picked.

"To be very honest there is a very little chance that I will be picked because as I said it's the biggest league so the competition is very high but registering my name itself is something very big for Bhutan cricket and myself".

"Mikyo Dorji is a talented cricketer and we selected him as soon as we saw him in the first phase. To be honest, his father introduced him to this game. He progressed in Darjeeling, where he did his schooling", D.S Gurung, the Bhutan Cricket Council Board CEO said.











