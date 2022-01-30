Video
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Pandemic forces BFF to reduce match venues

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Sports Reporter

Due to an increase of Coronavirus cases, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF)  had reduced the number of match venues for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this season. Abdus Salam Murshedy, the chairperson of the professional league management committee of the Federation confirmed to the media on Saturday.
The league this season was supposed to be played at seven venues. That decision was taken a few days ago when the infection rate was not as high as in recent days.
The top tier football league of the country is to begin on the third of February as scheduled before. BFF is still determined to begin the game as per schedule. But the Pandemic is not letting the governing body of local football roll the matches at all the preplanned venues.
As per the new decision taken on Saturday in an emergency meeting of the Federation's Professional League Management Committee led by its chairperson also the Federation's Senior Vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, the League will be played at four venues and these are Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Shaheed Birshreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, Bangladesh Army Stadium and the newly built Bashundhara Kings Arena.
Among these venues, the Army Stadium was not on the first 7-venue list. The previous list had the name of Rajshahi Stadium, Sylhet District Stadium, Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalgonj and the Cumilla Stadium on it.
As Mr Murshed said to the media after finishing a meeting of the League committee on Saturday, the League would get back to all the long-distance venues once the virus situation was in control.


