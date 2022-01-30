Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC Women\'s Cricket World Cup 2022

Jahanara back in national squad, Kubra remains out

Tigresses start preparation

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022
Jahanara Alam.

Jahanara Alam.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced the 15-member National Women's squad for the forthcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand keeping the name of speedster Jahanara Alam.
Jahanara alongside experience Khadiza-Tul Kubra was dropped from the Tigress squad for the just late ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 on disciplinary ground. Jahanar however, made comeback but Kubra is going to miss the maiden ODI World Cup of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup for the first time and will engage with Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and England.
The 12th Women's ODI World Cup will take place between March 4 and April 3 this year and the event will kick start with the match between hosts New Zealand and West Indies. Tigresses will begin their mission on the following day with the clash against South Africa.
Nigar Sultana Joty named the captain of the Bangladesh squad including experienced players like Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky and Fahima Khatun.
Girls in Red and Green will take on hosts Whiteferns on March 7, Pakistan Divas on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.
The top four teams will be
qualified for the knock-out stage. The first semi-final of the event will be held on March 30 and the 2nd one in the following day with the final on April 3.

SQUAD
Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Lata Mondol, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Suraiya Azmim and Jahanara Alam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former England boss Hodgson takes charge at Watford
Peru stun Colombia, Venezuelan Rondon's treble sinks Bolivia
Medvedev cops $12,000 fine for umpire rant at Australian Open
Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open
Nadal goes for historic 21st Slam, Medvedev can be spoiler again
Closing ceremony of Bangabandhu Nat'l Washu today
Polarising Daniil Medvedev harbours a dark side
US ski star Shiffrin aiming for more Olympic gold


Latest News
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft