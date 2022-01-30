Jahanara back in national squad, Kubra remains out





Jahanara Alam.

Jahanara alongside experience Khadiza-Tul Kubra was dropped from the Tigress squad for the just late ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 on disciplinary ground. Jahanar however, made comeback but Kubra is going to miss the maiden ODI World Cup of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup for the first time and will engage with Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and England.

The 12th Women's ODI World Cup will take place between March 4 and April 3 this year and the event will kick start with the match between hosts New Zealand and West Indies. Tigresses will begin their mission on the following day with the clash against South Africa.

Nigar Sultana Joty named the captain of the Bangladesh squad including experienced players like Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky and Fahima Khatun.

Girls in Red and Green will take on hosts Whiteferns on March 7, Pakistan Divas on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.

The top four teams will be

qualified for the knock-out stage. The first semi-final of the event will be held on March 30 and the 2nd one in the following day with the final on April 3.



SQUAD

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Lata Mondol, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Suraiya Azmim and Jahanara Alam.











ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced the 15-member National Women's squad for the forthcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand keeping the name of speedster Jahanara Alam.Jahanara alongside experience Khadiza-Tul Kubra was dropped from the Tigress squad for the just late ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 on disciplinary ground. Jahanar however, made comeback but Kubra is going to miss the maiden ODI World Cup of Bangladesh.Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup for the first time and will engage with Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and England.The 12th Women's ODI World Cup will take place between March 4 and April 3 this year and the event will kick start with the match between hosts New Zealand and West Indies. Tigresses will begin their mission on the following day with the clash against South Africa.Nigar Sultana Joty named the captain of the Bangladesh squad including experienced players like Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky and Fahima Khatun.Girls in Red and Green will take on hosts Whiteferns on March 7, Pakistan Divas on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.The top four teams will bequalified for the knock-out stage. The first semi-final of the event will be held on March 30 and the 2nd one in the following day with the final on April 3.SQUADNigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Lata Mondol, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Suraiya Azmim and Jahanara Alam.