Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:24 PM
Archery judges' refreshers course concluded

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

The archery judges refreshers course concluded today (Saturday) at Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) office room, said a BAF press release today.
On the last day of the two-day course, an examination was held to evaluate the judges participating in the course and a total of 15 judges, including 12 male and 3 female candidates, have been re-accredited.
Later, Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) treasurer Anisur Rahman Dipu announced the closing of the course. Officials of the BAF were also present at that time. BAF's executive members and judges' development committee's member secretary Mohammad Farque Dhali conducted the course as the course director.    -BSS


