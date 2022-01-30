Video
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:24 PM
No more patient hospitalized with dengue

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent

No more dengue patient was hospitalized in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).       
A total of 125 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 29 days in this year. So far, 120 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is five. Of them, three are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while two are receiving it outside the capital.  
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. The death toll stood at 105 last year.



