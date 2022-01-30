7 arrested for mugging 2 Indian students

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested seven people on charge of snatching goods of two Indian students in Dhaka on January 23.

The muggers were arrested during several drives conducted in the different areas of Dhaka city on Friday, said DMP Joint Commissioner (DB-South) Mahbub Alam at a press conference held at DMP's media centre on Saturday.

The arrestees were identified as Md Fakhrul Islam Faku, Md Almas, Md Samun, Abdullah Al Yusuf Ahmed Ashik, Md Shahin, Md Babu and Md Shafiqul Islam.

Mahbub said they recovered a looted laptop, 43,950 Indian rupees, Tk 3,000 in cash and some mobile phones from their possessions during the drives.

Referring to the arrestees as professional robbers, Mahbub Alam further said, "A team of DB police conducted several drives in Keraniganj Model Police Station and different areas of Dhaka city yesterday and arrested them. During initial interrogation, they admitted their involvement in the robbery." There are several cases against the arrestees with different police stations of the city, he added.









