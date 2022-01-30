Video
Momen fears more anti state conspiracies ahead

Blasts BNP, Jamaat

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday that conspiracy against the country's interest is going on and there might be various types of assaults and conspiracies against us in the next two years.
"There is a possibility that the opposition parties might engage more such people to write against Bangladesh," Foreign Minister remarked.
"It seems to me there might be various types of assaults and conspiracies against us in the next two years," he said urging the activists of Bangabandhu Foundation abroad to take a stronger position against such attempts centring the next national elections.
He was addressing a virtual discussion titled "Lobbying conspiracy that started centring the 12th parliamentary election and steps that Bangabandhu Foundation can take" as the chief guest. Foreign Minister is the President of the Bangabandhu Foundation.
Referring to the letter written by Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ivan Stefanec to High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Dr Momen said, "When I was reading the letter, I felt that I was reading about another country as the letter's content doesn't go with the situation of the country."
He said each Bangladesh Mission abroad that runs with the country's taxpayers' money is the number one lobbyist of the country to uphold Bangladesh's interests.
However, he urged the patriotic citizens abroad to put in their stronger efforts to counter conspiracies against the country's interest.
Dr AK Abdul Momen today said the countrymen and workers of the BNP should ask its leaders why they hired lobbyists to work against their own motherland.
"It's time to ask them (BNP) how could they worked against their own country ... it proves that BNP doesn't want welfare of the country ... welfare of the people," he said while speaking at a virtual meeting of Bangabandhu Foundation.
Dr Momen, who is also president of the foundation, warned that such kind of heinous attempt might be made by the BNP-Jamaat quarters in next two years before the national polls.
He urged the members of the foundation that have branches in 39 countries across the world to be vigilant against any kind of propaganda against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islam Bangladesh have appointed a total of eight lobbyist farms in the United States aiming to carry out anti-state activities internationally against the country.
The Foreign Minister said that BNP-Jamaat had already spent 4.13 million US dollars for lobbying against Bangladesh in the USA only.
Central AL leader and Bangabandhu Foundation General Secretary Md Nazrul Islam Thandu, Foundation's Executive President Adv Moshiur Malek, Rashida Hoque Konica and Engineer M Shakil Khan also spoke at the event.
Pointing finger at conspirators, the Foreign Minister said the country's interest and people's welfare should be the priority if anyone wants to get involved in politics.
He hoped that the people associated with the Bangabandhu Foundation abroad will help the missions abroad with the information regarding any attempt of conspiracies against the country as in some cases missions may not get access to such information instantly.
The Foreign Minister said the Awami League has continued its efforts to make the election process transparent which needs to be highlighted.
"We're lucky that we've got a transparent, very committed, firm and very strong leadership, and we hope under her leadership we'll build Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla," he said.






