None with bad records, breached discipline shall find berth in hall units







Candidates who have bad records, tarnished the image of the organization and are involved in breaching party discipline will not be able to get to the leadership in the next Dhaka University (DU) hall committees of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of the DU branch of BCL, said this while answering to a journalist on whether the candidates who were punished at different points of time either by the DU administration or by the organization due to their involvement in breaching party discipline will get post in those committees.

The leaders of the branch said they have scrutinized the curriculum vitae submitted by the candidates and investigated their past activities. They said this during a press conference at Madhur Canteen on the campus at around 11:00am on Saturday. They further said they will take into account if there is any such accusation against the candidates.

On the contrary, the leaders said the students who are skilled, eligible to play a role in achieving vision-2041 and capable of contributing to the research sector of the university will be brought in the leadership.

After a 4-year delay in holding conferences and formation of fresh committees in the eighteen halls of the Dhaka University, the branch is going to hold a joint conference with all the hall units today (Sunday) at the TSC on the campus. Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, will attend the programme as chief guest.

While reading a written statement, Sanjit Chandra Das, President of BCL DU branch, said they will follow 'zero tolerance' to maintain the health guidelines and restrictions imposed by the government, adding, "We will hold the programme only with the leaders of DU unit and candidates of the hall units in a limited range."

Stressing over the matter, Saddam Hussain, said carrying Covid-19 vaccination certificate and covering face with mask are mandatory to attend the programme and the concerned are asked not to participate in the programme if they feel the slightest of the symptoms of coronavirus.

On the other hand, activists of the eighteen halls will have the opportunity to enjoy the programme through projectors in their respective halls.

As there is a restriction from the government to hold any kind of events with less than 100 people and the university authorities asked all the student bodies to shun any gatherings on the campus, Sanjit said they have taken permission from the university authority to hold the programme maintaining the hygiene rules.

Regarding the prolonged delay in forming the committees, Saddam Hussain said the delay was due to the coronavirus pandemic and prolonged closure of the educational institutions.

Sanjit said the committees of the eighteen hall units will be announced within less than one week after the conference.

The Dhaka University hall committees of Chhatra League expired on December 13 in 2017. According to the constitution of BCL, the tenure of these committees is one year.







