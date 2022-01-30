Video
Home Back Page

Diabetes patients increasing day by day: Experts

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 288
Staff Correspondent

The number of diabetes patients is increasing due to population, lifestyle and diet in the middle and low-income countries of the world said experts.
The experts came up with the remark at the first three-day national non-communicable diseases conference which started on January 26 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.
The conference was organized by 30 local and foreign organizations including Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum.
At the conference, Associate Prof Shahjada Selim, chief of Endocrinology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said about the diabetes patient management.
He said, "A study found that the management of type 1 and type 2 diabetes is a major obstacle for developing countries. This is due to the fact that in many developing countries there are few specialist doctors and postgraduate trained people who are experienced in diabetes and endocrinology. There is also a shortage of oral medications, insulin, injection devices and regular blood sugar monitoring."
"If the patient cannot afford to buy insulin or injections, then type-1 diabetes can be the cause of death," Dr Selim added.
He further said, "With the change in population, lifestyle and eating habits in the middle and low income countries, the burden of diabetes patients is increasing day by day. Till now that is an increase of 67 per cent from 2000. It is expected to reach 78 per cent by 2030."
However, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed was the chief guest in this session of the conference. Prof Abu Naser Rizvi, head of the Department of Neurology of the hospital presided over the programme.






