Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:23 PM
IMO deletes more than six lakh provocative issues

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Building a healthy and vibrant community has always been a top priority for popular instant communication App imo, and now the platform has launched a transparent communication initiative of monthly enforcement reports towards VoiceClub, a new audio social place in imo, in this regard, from Jan 2022.
imo is committed to connecting people and enriching lives. The platform has been working towards building a vibrant and healthy online community for the users. To cater to the growing security requirements imo has developed strict and localized community policies and guidelines to communicate with users to fight against objectionable content, says a press release.
VoiceClub is a new audio social place in imo that offers users a space to enjoy live audio conversations by creating their own audio communities. It also provides users with various voice content such as data exchanges, workplace communication, and sharing of life stories.
Last December in Bangladesh, VoiceClub investigated and removed over 39,000 violating rooms. Besides, the platform took down over 200,000 issues that were related to sexual activities, violence, and incitement. In addition to that, VoiceClub also restricted voice functions to over 100,000 users who were behaving inappropriately and removed over 46,000 problematic contents reported by Bangladeshi users.
In December of 2021, VoiceClub removed over 70,000 violating rooms globally. It took down over 300,000 problems that caused sexual activities, violence, and incitement. Apart from that, VoiceClub also restricted voice functions to over 150,000 users who were not behaving properly and removed over 110,000 inappropriate content reported by the users.
To ensure people across all regions feel safe and communicate freely, imo's technology and 24/7 global team assist in detecting and reviewing potentially violating content and accounts. imo will continue to regularly publish the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report on VoiceClub in App and keeps improving to provide users with a safe and friendly platform. Furthermore, imo advocates that all users could join it to build a harmonious, authentic, and safe place for communication.



