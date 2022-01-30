Hong Kong economy grew by 6.4pc in 2021

HONG KONG, Jan 29: Hong Kong's economy grew by 6.4 percent in 2021 but the city warned that anti-Covid measures in response to the latest outbreak may stifle further recovery, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

The rise marks Hong Kong's first annual growth of gross domestic product after two years of recession, with the city roiled by democracy protests in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic the year after.

GDP rose by 4.8 percent in the last quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year, capping off a year where Hong Kong's economy saw an overall rebound.

"The Hong Kong economy recovered further in the fourth quarter of 2021 thanks to robust export performance and improved private consumption," a government spokesperson said in a statement on preliminary GDP estimates. Besides a double-digit jump in exports, Hong Kong also saw a spike in private consumption spending, an improved labour market and a government stimulus programme.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong adheres to a "zero-Covid" policy with strict anti-epidemic measures, which kept the city largely virus-free last year at the cost of deepening international isolation. -AFP









