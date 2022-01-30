Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Minister Group distributes winter clothes in Chuadanga

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Desk

Minister Group distributes winter clothes in Chuadanga

Minister Group distributes winter clothes in Chuadanga

Chairman of the Minister Group Chairman also FBCCI Vice-President MA Razzak Khan Raj distributed winter clothes among the destitute, poor, helpless and neglected elderly and disabled people at his residence in Chuadanga to stand by the cold-stricken people in the country, says a press release
Brothers of M.A. Razzak Khan Raj, Md. Abdul Hannan Khan and Md. Abdul Mannan Khan were present during the distribution of winter clothes. Chuadanga 2nd Municipal Ward Commissioner Abdul Aziz Joyaddar, 9th Municipal Ward Commissioner Kamruzzaman Chaad, Md. Nurul Alam Sarkar, Md. Jibon Ahmed Shamim, Shanti along with company DM, Md. Abdul Latif and Showroom Manager Kamruzzaman Kamal were also present on the occasion.
During the distribution of winter clothes, chairman of the Minister Group and vice-president of FBCCI MA Razzak Khan Raj said, this is our initiative to stand by them in such a situation. The Minister Group has always stood by the common and helpless people of the society. We will continue this activity in the future as well.�


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMO deletes more than six lakh provocative issues
Hong Kong economy grew by 6.4pc in 2021
Minister Group distributes winter clothes in Chuadanga
Rakuten Viber calls to protect students' data
Energypac sets up generator testing lab named after female engineer
Climate-vulnerable BD gets no request to stop Matarbari coal plant
AmCham (American Chamber Of Commerce in Bangladesh) President  Syed Ershad Ahmed
Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine


Latest News
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
13 killed as van overturns in Mexico
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft