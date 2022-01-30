

Minister Group distributes winter clothes in Chuadanga

Brothers of M.A. Razzak Khan Raj, Md. Abdul Hannan Khan and Md. Abdul Mannan Khan were present during the distribution of winter clothes. Chuadanga 2nd Municipal Ward Commissioner Abdul Aziz Joyaddar, 9th Municipal Ward Commissioner Kamruzzaman Chaad, Md. Nurul Alam Sarkar, Md. Jibon Ahmed Shamim, Shanti along with company DM, Md. Abdul Latif and Showroom Manager Kamruzzaman Kamal were also present on the occasion.

During the distribution of winter clothes, chairman of the Minister Group and vice-president of FBCCI MA Razzak Khan Raj said, this is our initiative to stand by them in such a situation. The Minister Group has always stood by the common and helpless people of the society. We will continue this activity in the future as well.�









Chairman of the Minister Group Chairman also FBCCI Vice-President MA Razzak Khan Raj distributed winter clothes among the destitute, poor, helpless and neglected elderly and disabled people at his residence in Chuadanga to stand by the cold-stricken people in the country, says a press releaseBrothers of M.A. Razzak Khan Raj, Md. Abdul Hannan Khan and Md. Abdul Mannan Khan were present during the distribution of winter clothes. Chuadanga 2nd Municipal Ward Commissioner Abdul Aziz Joyaddar, 9th Municipal Ward Commissioner Kamruzzaman Chaad, Md. Nurul Alam Sarkar, Md. Jibon Ahmed Shamim, Shanti along with company DM, Md. Abdul Latif and Showroom Manager Kamruzzaman Kamal were also present on the occasion.During the distribution of winter clothes, chairman of the Minister Group and vice-president of FBCCI MA Razzak Khan Raj said, this is our initiative to stand by them in such a situation. The Minister Group has always stood by the common and helpless people of the society. We will continue this activity in the future as well.�