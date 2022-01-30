Rakuten Viber calls to protect students' data

To create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data, and enabling trust in the virtual sphere - Rakuten Viber joined the rest of the world in celebrating "Data Privacy Day" on Friday, January 28.

It is an international effort that takes place annually to underline the various growing concerns regarding online data protection. Since privacy is a guiding principle for Viber, this year, the leading virtual communications platform emphasized another aspect that data privacy impacts - the young learners, says a press release.

The shift to online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic has ignited privacy concerns for students. With the outbreak necessitating the decision to move classes to digital platforms, pre-existing and fresh privacy issues have also emerged about the technology facilitating virtual education. With E-learning becoming more accessible than ever, digital learners continue to remain vulnerable to online privacy risks.

As academic institutions and students settle into another year of online schooling, Viber expressed that there is an opportunity to direct more attention and evaluate how student privacy can be preserved and protected in the current e-learning reality.

Among the privacy problems that come with online education are the collection and possible use of students' personal information and using products and platforms that are not really designed for children. These platforms can potentially lack children's privacy standards and collect data from students as they would from an adult consumer, which can then be used for commercial and unlawful purposes.

Data and profiles collected can be used for behavioral or targeted advertising, making them vulnerable to the threats like - identity theft, reputational damage, mental health issues, and more.

In countries like Bangladesh, where digital penetration is seeing a remarkable boost with public and private efforts like 5G network infrastructure establishment and such - it's ironic how many people still give little thought to data privacy and how their private information can be put at risk.









