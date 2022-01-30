Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Energypac sets up generator testing lab named after female engineer

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Energypac sets up generator testing lab named after female engineer

Energypac sets up generator testing lab named after female engineer

Leading power engineering company Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) now holds the pride of establishing the first and only generator testing lab in Bangladesh.
The state-of-the-art "Eng: Khaleda Shahriar Kabir Testing Lab" has enabled Energypac to ensure the highest quality products and services to its customers. In this regard, an inauguration ceremony was held virtually on January 29, 2022.
Architect Yeafesh Osman, Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology, graced the event as the Chief Guest.  He said, The present government is working towards fulfilling the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and building a digital Bangladesh under the direction of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Energypac is playing a leading role in this, so I sincerely thank them and wish their greater success in near future. The government emphasizing more on research and innovation to accelerate sustaibnable development, he added.
Engineer Nurul Huda, President, The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB); Shikha Rahman, Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering, California Polytechnic State University USA; Humayun Rashid, Managing Director & CEO, Energypac Power Generation Ltd.; and others were present during the event. Shikha Rahman is the daughter of engineer Khaleda Shahriar Kabir.
The state-of-the-art testing lab has two standard load banks, which are used to create artificial loads and check its performance with generator load capacity. Here, Energypac can validate the correct load capacity, correct sound level requirements, the correct level of vibration and determine the pressure or flow of the exhaust from the silencer and the temperature of the generator.
The lab has been named "Eng: Khaleda Shahriar Kabir Testing Lab" to honor the first and one of the most renowned female engineers in Bangladesh. The idea behind the lab and its naming were clarified further by Humayun Rashid, the Managing Director & CEO of Energypac - "With our newly established testing lab, we now have the exclusive advantage in Bangladesh to manufacture and distribute generators that qualify on a next-level standard. This shall surely give our Customers and stakeholders better reassurance. At the same time, our motto was to spread the amazing story of engineer Khaleda Shahriar Kabir, who was a pioneer among the females studying engineering in Bangladesh. She overcame many adversities to stand out as an example, and hence Energypac opted to pay tribute to her name and legacy of women empowerment by naming the benchmark lab after her," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMO deletes more than six lakh provocative issues
Hong Kong economy grew by 6.4pc in 2021
Minister Group distributes winter clothes in Chuadanga
Rakuten Viber calls to protect students' data
Energypac sets up generator testing lab named after female engineer
Climate-vulnerable BD gets no request to stop Matarbari coal plant
AmCham (American Chamber Of Commerce in Bangladesh) President  Syed Ershad Ahmed
Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine


Latest News
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
13 killed as van overturns in Mexico
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft